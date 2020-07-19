Cookery: Two truly tasty One Tin Bake treats to try

Try one of these three recipes from One Tin Bakes by Edd Kimber. Published by Kyle Books

Brioche buns with espresso cacao nibs

Ingredients:

(Makes 6)

1 batch of brioche dough (see below – made with just 75g unsalted butter)

Plain flour, for dusting

1 egg yolk, beaten, for glazing

For the coffee butter:

150g unsalted butter, at room temperature

1tbsp (heaped) instant espresso powder

For the coating:

100g caster sugar

1tbsp cacao nibs

1tsp instant espresso powder

For the brioche dough:

265g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

25g caster sugar

¾tsp fine sea salt

5g fast-action dried yeast

60ml whole milk

2 large eggs

75g unsalted butter, at room temperature, diced, plus extra for greasing

NOTE: The brioche dough needs to chill overnight, so start this recipe the day before

Method:

1. Make the brioche dough. Place the flour, sugar, salt and yeast into the bowl of an electric stand mixer with the dough hook attachment and mix briefly to combine.

Pour in the milk and eggs and mix together to form a shaggy dough, then on low-medium speed, knead for 10–15 minutes until smooth and elastic.

With the mixer still running, add the butter, a piece or two at a time, working it into the dough, then knead for a further 10–15 minutes until smooth and elastic and pulling away from the sides of the bowl.

Press into a flat disc, cover with cling film and refrigerate overnight.

2. For the coffee butter, beat the butter in a bowl using an electric mixer or a wooden spoon until soft and creamy.

Mix in the espresso powder. Draw a 20cm square on a piece of parchment paper and turn it over. Scrape the butter into the middle of the square and spread into an even layer within the lines.

Fold the parchment paper over to enclose the butter and neaten with a rolling pin. Refrigerate overnight.

3. Remove the espresso butter from the refrigerator 10–15 minutes before the brioche dough to soften it slightly. Roll out the brioche dough on a lightly floured work surface into a 20 x 40cm rectangle.

Place the espresso butter on one side of the dough and fold the second side up and over the butter. Pinch the seams together to enclose the butter.

Gently press the dough with a rolling pin to flatten it a little before rolling out into a 20 x 50cm rectangle.

4. Fold the dough in thirds like a business letter, then wrap in cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Repeat this rolling, folding and chilling twice more, refrigerating for a final 30 minutes. Meanwhile, line the base of the baking tin with a piece of parchment paper.

5. Roll out the finished dough into an 18 x 28cm rectangle. Trim the edges and cut into six even squares.

Place the buns into the prepared baking tin, cover with cling film and set aside in a warm place until the buns have almost doubled in size, about one hour.

6. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F), Gas Mark 6.

7. Brush the top of the buns with the beaten egg yolk, then bake for 15 minutes or until golden.

Pulse the sugar, cacao nibs and espresso powder in a food processor until finely ground.

8. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, before tossing in the cacao nib sugar. Best served warm on the same day, but these buns will keep for one to two days in a sealed container.

Classic chocolate birthday cake recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 12–16)

For the sheet cake:

170g unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing

320g plain flour

3tsp baking powder

½tsp fine sea salt

350g caster sugar

3 large eggs

2tsp vanilla extract

175ml sour cream

For the chocolate fudge frosting:

340g unsalted butter, at room temperature

120g icing sugar

2tbsp golden syrup or clear honey

60g cocoa powder

80ml hot water

80ml sour cream

1tsp vanilla extract

200g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), melted and cooled

Sprinkles of your choice, to decorate

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F), Gas Mark 4. Lightly grease the baking tin and line the base with a piece of parchment paper.

2. For the cake, place the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl and whisk briefly to combine.

Add the butter and sugar to a separate large bowl and, using an electric mixer, beat together on medium-high speed for about five minutes until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until fully combined before adding another. Add the vanilla and mix briefly to combine. Scrape the batter into the prepared tin and level out.

Add the flour mixture in three additions, alternating

with the sour cream, starting and finishing with the flour.

3. Bake for 35–40 minutes or until the cake springs back to a light touch. Leave to cool in the tin.

4. For the fudge frosting, place the butter in a large bowl and use an electric mixer to beat on high speed for a couple of minutes or until creamy and smooth.

Add the sugar, golden syrup (or honey) and cocoa powder and beat on high speed for five minutes or until light and fluffy.

Add the hot water, sour cream and vanilla to a small jug and whisk together.

Add the sour cream mixture to the bowl and mix on medium speed until combined.

It will look separated for a while but will come back together as a smooth frosting. Add the melted chocolate and beat briefly until smooth and silky.

5. Spread the frosting over the cake, finishing with a generous amount of sprinkles, which as far as I am concerned are mandatory. Cut into squares to serve.

Store in a sealed container for up to three days.