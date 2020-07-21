Boil Water Notice still in place for Rathangan, Kildare, Monasterevin as residents express frustration with Irish Water

Thousands of homes in South Kildare are affected by a Boil Water Notice, which is still in place as of this evening, Tuesday, July 21, Irish Water has confirmed.

There are an estimated 6,500 residents impacted in parts of Monasterevin, Kildare town, Rathangan, Tullylost and Ellistown, since the Boil Water Notice was imposed by Irish Water last Thursday, July 16.

According to Irish Water, issues arose with the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant, leading to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply. The Boil Water Notice was imposed as a precautionary measure, leaving residents unable to use tap water for drinking unless it had been boiled.

The issue at the treatment plant has now been fixed, according to Irish Water, but as of Monday evening it could not confirm how long the Boil Water Notice would last.

“The test results of a number of water samples will be required to confirm adequate chlorination of the public water supply in order to lift the Boil Water Notice,” it said in a statement.

Cllr Noel Connolly, a resident of Lackagh, Monasterevin, is, along with his fellow neighbours, relying on the kindness of his neighbour, farmer Eamon Dempsey, whose water supply is not affected by the Boil Water Notice.

Cllr Connolly said: “We are here 10 years and it never happened.It is the first that we have heard of it. Thankfully one of our neighbours has a well, you can’t brush your teeth with water.”

Cllr Connolly said: “They say to do a rolling boil for a minute. When building a house, I had to give a €15,000 levy and €5,000 for water connection. We are lucky to have the neighbours. There are people in parts of Monasterevin who are not even sure if they are affected — it is not clear.”

Irish Water is being criticised for the lack of information that has been given to residents.

Rathangan-based, Cllr Anne Connolly says an explanation on what exactly happened will be needed from Irish Water. She said: “I am a resident and I have not had anything from Irish Water and the residents should be notified.”

Expressing relief that no-one has reported being sick, Cllr Connolly says it will be very difficult for young families and the elderly. She said: “I have not heard of anyone getting sick, nobody has contacted me.We have no idea at all when it will be back up and running.

“The water is very hard in Rathangan, we had a lot of lime and were told that we had very good quality water. There was no different colour to it, and it definitely didn’t smell. We will have to find out what happened so that it won’t happen again and get a full report from Irish Water on it.

“We have had areas in the country that have had it (a Boil Water Notice) for months on, we won’t want it going on for too long.

“I was very surprised, we never had anything like this, and you think the worst. We are still waiting. We definitely need to know what happened and how it happened.”