LATEST: No deaths, 36 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

No further deaths have been reported today in Ireland from Covid-19. The death toll from the virus so far stands at 1,753 people.

As of midnight last night, some 36 new confirmed cases were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. there are now a total of 25,802 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State.

In County Kildare, as of midnight on Sunday, July 19 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available - the number of confirmed cases is 1,524, an increase of one on the previous day.

As of midnight Monday, July 574,487 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 51,128 tests were carried out. 139 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.27%.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, making it possible to take steps to reopen society and the economy.

“Today I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress COVID-19, such as covering coughs, hand washing, use of face coverings and 2m social distancing, which are essential for continuing the momentum towards the reopening of our schools and the resumption of our healthcare services.”