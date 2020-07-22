Dead wild goldfinches, traps and cage found at Newbridge man's address, court hears

A surveillance operation has led to a man being prosecuted for allegedly possessing wild birds, Naas District Court heard on July 8.

John Ward, 46, whose address was given as Rosconnell Avenue, Newbridge, is being prosecuted for possession of a protected wild bird.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that the case concerned the unlawful trapping of goldfinches. He added that the case followed a surveillance operation at Rosconnell Avenue.

Sgt Kelly added that the premises was searched after a warrant was obtained. He said that a number of dead goldfinches were found along with traps and a cage. Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until October 21.