Here's all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August
Nearly another month down, and with it comes a whole new batch of TV shows, movies and documentaries arriving to Netflix.
If you've already worked your way through the bulk of what's currently on offer (like the rest of us), well then here's the list of everything due to be added to the streaming platform's catalogue across the month of August:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES
Mundo Mistério 4/8/2020
The Rain: Season 3 6/8/2020
High Seas: Season 3 7/8/2020
Selling Sunset: Season 3 7/8/2020
Sing On! Germany 7/8/2020
Tiny Creatures 7/8/2020
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 7/8/2020
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event 10/8/2020
Greenleaf: Season 5 12/8/2020
Teenage Bounty Hunters 14/8/2020
3%: Season 4 14/8/2020
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story 14/8/2020
El robo del siglo 14/8/2020
Rita: Season 5 15/8/2020
DeMarcus Family Rules 19/8/2020
Biohackers 20/8/2020
Hoops 21/8/2020
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 8/21/2020
Lucifer: Season 5 21/8/2020
Trinkets: Season 2 25/8/2020
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol 26/8/2020
La venganza de Analía 26/8/2020
Million Dollar Beach House 26/8/2020
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
NETLIX FILM
Work It 7/8/2020
Berlin, Berlin 7/8/2020
Santana 28/8/2020
Une fille facile 13/8/2020
Project Power 14/8/2020
Crazy Awesome Teachers 17/8/2020
Crímenes de familia 19/8/2020
Fuego negro 21/8/2020
All Together Now 28/8/2020
The Sleepover 21/8/2020
Fearless 14/8/2020
NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning 4/8/2020
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids 11/8/2020
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES
Immigration Nation 3/8/2020
Connected 2/8/2020
World's Most Wanted 5/8/2020
Anelka : Misunderstood 5/8/2020
(Un)Well 12/8/2020
High Score 19/8/2020
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens 20/8/2020
Rising Phoenix 26/8/2020
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
Super Monsters: The New Class 1/8/2020
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp 4/8/2020
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave 4/8/2020
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 7/8/2020
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia 7/8/2020
Word Party Songs 7/8/2020
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space 7/8/2020
Alien TV 21/8/2020
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun 14/8/2020
Glitch Techs: Season 2 17/8/2020
Emily's Wonder Lab 25/8/2020
NETFLIX ANIME
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods 6/8/2020
Great Pretender 20/8/2020
Aggretsuko: Season 3 27/8/2020
Additional Licenced Highlights arriving in August
23/08/2020 13 Going on 30
01/08/2020 American History X
01/08/2020 American Pie Presents: Band Camp
01/08/2020 Bad Grandpa .5
14/08/2020 Bee Movie
01/08/2020 Child's Play 2
01/08/2020 Deep Impact
01/08/2020 DON'T TELL THE BRIDE: Season 1
15/08/2020 Drifters: Season 1-4
01/08/2020 Duplicity
01/08/2020 Flipped
01/08/2020 Friday Night Dinner: Season 5
01/08/2020 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
01/08/2020 Jackass 2.5
01/08/2020 Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
01/08/2020 Jackass: Number Two
15/08/2020 Jackass: The Movie
09/08/2020 Jumanji
01/08/2020 Open Season
01/08/2020 Out of Sight
01/08/2020 Rumor Has It...
01/08/2020 Seed of Chucky
08/08/2020 Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
01/08/2020 Sex and the City 2
01/08/2020 The Fall: Series 1-3
01/08/2020 The Imitation Game
14/08/2020 The Invention of Lying
01/08/2020 The Judge
01/08/2020 The Mask
03/08/2020 The Peanut Butter Falcon
13/08/2020 The Peanuts Movie
01/08/2020 The Saint
01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: New Moon
01/08/2020 Twilight
26/08/2020 Venom
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on