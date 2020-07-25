Rathangan art exhibition raises over €2,000 for worthy causes

Over €2,000 has been raised for two very worthy causes from the proceeds of the recent art exhibition in Rathangan.

The event, which was held at NC & JO'B Photography Studio and Gallery from July 3 to 5, was in aid of St Brigid's Hospice and Rathangan's Men's Shed.

A cheque presentation for €1,600 was made to the hospice on Tuesday, July 12 and the Men’s Shed received €600.

Organiser Mary Mather said there was a great response to the event.

“It was fantastic on three different levels. We were able to raise a lot of money for two great causes. We were able to showcase the great creative talent in the locality with 17 artists, both professional and amateur, contributing their works for display,” she said.

“And it was also a brilliant community event with people coming together, but obviously maintaining their social distance.”

Appreciated

Anne Ryan from the Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice said; “we very kindly accept this donation, it is much appreciated.”

She said all the funds raised go back into the local service.

John O'Byrne, who runs the studio remarked; “we were thrilled to host the exhibition and we had such a fantastic range of art on display with a variety of styles.”

Mayor of Kildare, Mark Stafford, who was also in attendance at the cheque presentation, congratulated the organisers of the event.

“It was great to see such outstanding talent in the community and a real antidote in these Covid times,” he commented.