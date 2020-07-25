Kildare Property Watch: Bungalow at Rathmore West on the market

A substantial bungalow situated on 1.2 acres of land at Rathmore West, Naas, which also has an adjoining granny flat and separate studio, has come on the market with an asking price of €450,000. It is situated on a mature site with views over the surrounding countryside, close to Rathmore and around two miles from Kilteel.

The red brick fronted main residence has a living room, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, three bedrooms and bathroom.

The granny flat, which has separate access, boasts a kitchen/dining room, bathroom and the property’s fourth bedroom.

Both kitchens have fully fitted modern units and the property has three brick fireplaces.

There is also a detached studio/workshop, which is fully compliant for food use and includes a stainless steel kitchen.

The residence is located on a mature, tree-lined site, with mature lawned gardens and a hard-core area, in a sought-after location.

It is on the market with JP&M Doyle. For more information, call 01 4903201 or email property@jpmdoyle.ie.