LATEST: No deaths from Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,764 virus-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, July 25, the HPSC has been notified of 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The number of Kildare cases of the virus stands at 1,532 as of Thursday, July 23 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. That represents a rise of three cases on the previous day.