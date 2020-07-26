Man arrested as Gardai make six figure cocaine seizure in Portarlington

Gardaí have seized €161,000 worth of cocaine and arrested a man, aged in his early 20s, following a search of a house in Offaly.

The seizure was made in the Patrick Street area of Portarlington and the search was carried out on Saturday.

During the course of the search over €7,000 in cash, mobile phones and other drug related paraphernalia was discovered and seized.

The arrested man is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section of 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.