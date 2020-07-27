Discover the magic of Lullymore Heritage Park

Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park reopened on July 20 — the perfect venue for people of all ages to relax and unwind.

There's something for everyone, for families looking for learning and fun in a safe environment, for nature lovers, history enthusiasts, walkers and ramblers!

All visitors have the freedom to explore the natural wonders and rich history of Lullymore along vast trails in serene ancient woodland and on our peatland biodiversity boardwalk.

Family fun is also guaranteed with a large outdoor adventure play area and 18 hole mini golf, train trips, pet farm and a magical treasure hunt to solve.

Some of the changes necessary due to Covid 19 include a move to online booking only, with morning and afternoon slots available, and the closure of the indoor play centre.

The outdoor play area and mini golf will be available, along with all other activities as listed above.

The Park has also reduced the entrance fee for all visitors.

To book online or to see all the changes Lullymore have made to ensure a safe and truly enjoyable day out for everyone please visit the website at www. lullymoreheritagepark.com or call us on 045 870238.

Enjoy your visit and discover the magic of Lullymore! Online booking essential.

#makeabreakforit

#irelandsancienteast

#intokildare