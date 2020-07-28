Recruitment: Cheshire Ireland seeks a Clinical Nurse Manager

Cheshire Ireland is seeking a Clinical Nurse Manager (CNM) 2 for Ardeen Cheshire Home, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow.

Operating out of a social model of disability, you will provide clinical and professional supervision and support to the nursing and frontline care support teams in a medium sized residential service for adults with disabilities.

Through strong leadership encourage excellence and promote evidence based practice and actively contribute to ongoing improvements in the quality of care in line with organisational policy, best practice and regulatory standards

If you have three years post qualification experience and currently operating at CNM1 or Senior Staff Nurse Level, with knowledge of and experience in working within the HIQA regulatory framework we would love to hear from you.

Contact Mick Redmond/Sarah Anderson on 053 9429143 for further information or view and apply by clicking here.