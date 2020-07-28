RECRUITMENT: Little Harvard is recruiting for new Kildare creche

Little Harvard is thrilled to announce the opening of its brand new creche in Carton Wood, Maynooth.

Little Harvard Childcare Ltd is Ireland’s leading provider of superior quality childcare for babies, wobblers, toddlers, pre school/Montessori and after school children, for over 20 years.

* Catering for children aged 1yr to 12yrs

* Healthy meals provided by onsite chef

* Drop off and pick-ups from local schools

* Secure and safe outdoor play area

* Opening Times: 7.30am to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday

Now Hiring

At Little Harvard we understand that our employees are our greatest asset and make us the gold star of the industry. Along with some of the highest pay rates for the sector, we offer an ever-growing benefits package. Additionally, we are always looking for new ways to say THANK YOU to our staff.

Full and Part time positions available, including Branch Manager, Deputy Manager and Early Years Educators.

QQI Level 5 qualification or above in Childcare required, experience desirable.

Extremely competitive salary and benefits package.

Ready to start immediately.

Click HERE to find out more.

Send CV to recruitment@littleharvard.ie

The outdoor play facilities at Little Harvard