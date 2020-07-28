Man faced charges over care of horse at Naas District Court

A horse owner faced charges in Naas District Court on July 16 of not caring for a horse.

Pat Joseph Hayes (37) of Maddenstown South, Kildoon, Nurney, was charged with Section 11, 12 and 13 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Mr Hayes is also charged with having no horse passport for the thoroughbred gelding on February 24 last.

The court heard that gardaí and a vet attended the scene after a complaint from a member of the public that a horse was in distress in a field.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that the horse had very poor body condition, was suffering from cardiac disease, was malnourished and had ribs protruding through its back.

There was also no bedding, water or food present, the court was told.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said: “The alleged state of the injuries is appalling.”

Judge Zaidan was told Horse Racing Ireland examined the rest of Mr Hayes’ yard and found all other horses were well cared for.

The matter was adjourned to September 24 for the service of a Book of Evidence.