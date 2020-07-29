Details announced for first ever National 5km Dog Walk

An Taisce, Ireland's national trust charity, has announced details of its inaugural National Dog Walk, taking place across the country throughout August 2020.

Take your dog on a 5 km walk in any place and on any day of your choice in the month of August and support the aims and work of An Taisce.

An Taisce is a registered charity and is dedicated to protecting Ireland’s natural and built heritage and advocating for climate change and biodiversity, as well as running programmes such as National Spring Clean, Clean Coasts and Green Schools.

Each participant is asked to register and make a small donation to support this work.

As a little ‘thank you’ to participants, all donors will be entered in a draw for a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

In addition, the dog who raises the most money on their sponsorship card will earn a very special reward for their humans: a family weekend break for four!

Those participating are asked to bring biodegradable poop bags and to dispose of their dog’s waste responsibly.

Registration for the event is now open via the An Taisce website, www.antaisce.org, and Facebook page.