Property Watch: Unique midlands five-bedroom house on the market with pretty price tag

Baxter Real Estate and WR Comerford Auctioneers are presenting this unique and exceptional 5-bedroom/5-bathroom detached family home situated in the Laois countryside to the market.

This bright and spacious property extends to approximately 342 sq.m./3,681 sq.ft. and stands amidst almost 2 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and open countryside beyond.

At ground-floor level, the accommodation comprises an open-plan living/dining and kitchen. The living/dining area features full-width sliding patio doors which open to the garden, and above which is a 6.5m high ceiling to the mezzanine level. There is also a raised, enclosed, dual aspect, solid fuel fireplace.

The kitchen area has more than ample units and a large island unit. There is a dual-aspect family room with French doors opening to the garden. This room also features a patio door which opens to one of many large patio areas, and 2 French doors which open to the main living space. There is a study with a large corner window and door opening to a patio area.

The first of 5 bedrooms is found at this level. This room features built-in wardrobes and a fully-tiled en-suite. This level has a multitude of storage options to choose from as there is a utility room, cloakroom, plant room and understair storage. A guest w.c. completes the ground floor. Most of the ground floor features Italian marble flooring, apart from the family room and study which, respectively, feature wood and laminate flooring.

At first-floor level, you are initially greeted with a vast mezzanine which overlooks both the open-plan living area and the spectacular garden.

This leads to an impressive, triple-aspect, master bedroom. This bedroom is further enhanced by having a fully-tiled en-suite bathroom with both shower and bath, and a generous walk-in wardrobe. There are three other bedrooms at this level, all of which feature wooden flooring and built-in wardrobes. One of these bedrooms also has a fully-tiled en-suite bathroom. There is also a fully-tiled family bathroom at this level.

This home benefits from numerous unique features, such as underfloor heating downstairs, an integrated vacuum system, both internal and external sound systems, secure electric gates, a carport with storage rooms, electric skylights and blinds, and rooms wired for both TV and WiFi.

This impressive family home is located just 1.4 km east of the village of Errill and just 6 km west of Rathdowney, which has numerous amenities such as schools, shops and sporting facilities. It is also less than a 15-minute drive to both the M7 and M8, linking this home to Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

