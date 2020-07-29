€97,000 funding for Kildare Grand Canal Greenway from Sallins to Clonkeen

Kildare County Council has received a tranche of funding for the Grand Canal Greenway project as part of €4.5 million worth of Government greenway grants announced this morning.

The Kildare grant of €96,850 will be spent on a detailed design, detailed business case, total scheme budget and enabling procurement for a 38.5km section of the Grand Canal Greenway project from Sallins to Clonkeen on the Offaly border. (Some 11km of this scheme has already received funding).

The proposal is to build a shared walking and cycling path along the old Grand Canal towpath.

The funding has received a broad welcome.

Kildare North Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan said: "Greenways play a vital role in supporting local communities to create jobs and bring visitors to our area so good news today.

"This funding will support the Greenways Strategy and help Kildare County Council prepare this greenway project to be ready for further construction in the coming years."

His constituency colleague James Lawless, Fianna Fáil, said "Families across Sallins and Naas know how important and valuable the greenway is to our area. Its benefit was highlighted in full during the lockdown when many were using the greenway for exercise and to get out of their house for fresh air during those difficult times.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in government to ensure this project is progressed. Today’s funding is an important next step.”