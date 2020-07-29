Fans not happy: Kildare actor Paul Mescal claimed as British after Emmy nod

Kildare people aren't happy after some sections of the British press claimed Maynooth actor and former Lilywhite football star Paul Mescal as one of their own after his Emmy nomination was revealed yesterday.

Mescal was nominated in the 'Outstanding actor in a limited series or TV movie' alongside Hollywood stars Jeremy Irons, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Pope for his performance as Connell Waldron in Normal People.

Predictably, some sections of the British press got Mescal's nationality very wrong.

The Daily Mail's online headline still reads: "Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Normal People's Paul Mescal, The Crown's Olivia Colman and Succession's Brian Cox lead the British Emmy nominees".

Even paper of record The Guardian slipped up and claimed him as one of their own - although an 'and Irish' was later inserted into their story.

Inevitable.@mescal_paul claimed as British by the Mail and Guardian.



Irish show, Irish writers, Irish star. Same old British media glory-grabbing. pic.twitter.com/zhK4jsiEUA — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) July 28, 2020

Needless to say, people were not amused.

Kildare South TD and Agriculture Junior Minister Martin Heydon led the charge.

Is that the Paul Mescal from Kildare in IRELAND???? — Liam Coburn (@liam_coburn) July 28, 2020

On what planet is Paul Mescal British? He played GAA with Kildare and his mom was a guard ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EoUfaAopjv — Michael Keane (@MichaelKeane95) July 28, 2020

Maybe it was umpteen pictures of the actor in a white jersey that confused them - Mescal was a rising Kildare star who played minor and u21 before his acting career put paid to his sporting one (a sad day for the parish).

Not a hope in hell getting him back on the Kildare panel now...

Comhghairdeas @mescal_paul#Emmys2020 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nkPHyrQHwF — Mairéad Ní Chuaig TG4☀️⭐✈️‍♀️☔⚡ (@MaireadNiChuaig) July 28, 2020

The man himself chipped in this afternoon on Twitter to remove all doubt.

But more importantly, from Kildare pic.twitter.com/nube6bi9Q4 — Kym Kelly (LARK Mus Soc KILDARE) (@kymkellymusic) July 29, 2020

The Primetime Emmy awards will be held on Sunday, September 20. Normal People picked up four nods in total - with other nominations for direction, writing and casting.