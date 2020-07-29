Fans not happy: Kildare actor Paul Mescal claimed as British after Emmy nod

'I'm Irish,' tweets Maynooth man

Former Kildare minor captain Paul Mescal pictured before the Leinster minor football semi final at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge in 2014. Photo: Adrian Melia

Kildare people aren't happy after some sections of the British press claimed Maynooth actor and former Lilywhite football star Paul Mescal as one of their own after his Emmy nomination was revealed yesterday.

Mescal was nominated in the 'Outstanding actor in a limited series or TV movie' alongside Hollywood stars Jeremy Irons, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Pope for his performance as Connell Waldron in Normal People.

Predictably, some sections of the British press got Mescal's nationality very wrong.

The Daily Mail's online headline still reads: "Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Normal People's Paul Mescal, The Crown's Olivia Colman and Succession's Brian Cox lead the British Emmy nominees".

Even paper of record The Guardian slipped up and claimed him as one of their own - although an 'and Irish' was later inserted into their story.

Needless to say, people were not amused.

Kildare South TD and Agriculture Junior Minister Martin Heydon led the charge.

Maybe it was umpteen pictures of the actor in a white jersey that confused them - Mescal was a rising Kildare star who played minor and u21 before his acting career put paid to his sporting one (a sad day for the parish).

The man himself chipped in this afternoon on Twitter to remove all doubt.

The Primetime Emmy awards will be held on Sunday, September 20. Normal People picked up four nods in total - with other nominations for direction, writing and casting.

