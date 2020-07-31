Rathangan man charged under Money Laundering and Terrorist Finance Act served with book of evidence

A man who appeared before the Special Criminal Court today, Friday, July 31, charged with multiple offences under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Finance Act has had the book of evidence served upon him.

Sean Ruth (31), of Rathangan, Co Kildare, is charged before the non-jury court with eight offences under the act. The alleged offences all occurred within the State between 1 January, 2016, and 31 December, 2016, inclusive.

Ms Maddie Grant BL, prosecuting, told presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens that the book had been served in the body of the court.

Mr Justice Owens adjourned the case until October 5. There was no objection from the State to a free legal aid application, which was granted, and Mr Ruth was remanded on continuing bail.

In June, Detective Garda Paul Kane told State Solicitor Ciara Vibien that he had executed a warrant for Mr Ruth, who is accused of making four lodgements into an AIB account and four into an account at St Canice's Credit Union, Kilkenny, with the accounts allegedly held in his name. The amounts of the lodgements were not disclosed in court.

Mr Ruth is accused of knowing, believing, or being reckless as to whether or not the monies lodged into his account were the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Strict conditions have been imposed on Mr Ruth. The accused is to reside at an address in Co Laois; sign on three times a week at Portlaoise Garda Station; surrender his passport and travel documents; not associate with or contact anyone connected with the case and have his phone on at all times for contact by gardaí.

A no-lodgement independent surety of €5,000 has been provided by a family member.