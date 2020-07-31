August bank holiday weekend weather forecast for Kildare
The latest weather forecast for Ireland, according to Met Éireann
Saturday
Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy or prolonged during the afternoon and evening. They'll gradually die out during Saturday night. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.
Sunday
Sunday will be a bright day with sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with moderate southwest breezes. There is a possibility of persistent rain in the south for a time on Sunday night.
Monday
Monday will be bright with good sunny spells. There'll be a few showers in Connacht and Ulster, but many areas will stay dry. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light westerly or variable breezes.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be a wet day with spells of rain, which will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Wednesday will be brighter with sunshine and some showers.
There'll be further rain or showers at times through the rest of next week.
