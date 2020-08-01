All aboard the Russborough Express - starting this weekend

Russborough House is reopen to the public after the Covid-19 lockdown, and there is a special new treat in store for visitors who want to see the beautiful 18th century house and extensive parklands located just outside Blessington.

The Russborough Express electric train will operate for all weekends in August 2020. Four separate carriages will be available for families so that they may social distance.

Visitors are invited to climb aboard and enjoy the magnificent view of the Wicklow mountains and the Palladian mansion.

The cost of a trip on the Russborough Express is €10 for two adults and two children, or for four children.

All Covid-19 health and safety measures have been put in place at Russborough since its reopening.

Guided family tours of the house, which are limited to household groups; and self-guided tours are available, with appropriate social distancing measures in place.

Tours of the house take place Wednesday to Sunday, and visitors are asked to book in advance at www.russborough.ie.

The parklands are open every day from 9am-6pm. The RHSI Walled Garden volunteers are back and will welcome visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The playground is open with a hand sanitising station in place. Please note that supervision is the responsibility of parents or guardians and all children must be accompanied.

Brambles Tearooms are open serving hot and cold food and drinks with increased safety measures in place. There is plenty of outdoor seating and a limited number of tables indoors.

CP Adventures and the National Bird of Prey Centre are offering a range of prebooked experiences for families and groups.

