Kildare Property Watch: Stylish and modern Donadea home

Pheasant Hill in Corcoranstown, Donadea, is on the market with Coonan Property.

Built in 2005, Pheasant Hill has been thoughtfully refurbished in recent years and now presents as a stylish family home with sumptuous living spaces which have been finished to the highest of standards.

A flight of blue limestone steps leads into an entrance foyer with spectacular full height gallery ceiling and winding stair case.

The floors are a mix of marble, solid wood and 100% wool carpets. Each room has been decorated in unique colours and patterned wallpapers, a testament to the owners’ keen eye for interior decorating.

The kitchen comes with solid oak hand painted units, island/breakfast bar and all fitted appliances including a new electric Aga cooker.

Off the kitchen, the gorgeous sunroom with dual aspects overlooks the landscaped gardens and patio area, which has been finished in porcelain slabs and features a state-of-the-art barbecue, fridge and food prep area.

All bedrooms are spacious doubles, with the hugely impressive master suite and ensuite taking up the entire first floor area, spanning approximately 900 sqft.

Basement benefits

The property also benefits from a large basement area which could be ideal for a home gym, cinema room, workshop or office space.

The residence is set on meticulously maintained grounds with lawns sweeping around both sides of the property. Low rise hedging gives a soft border to the wheat fields which envelop the property and give a lovely sense of seclusion and privacy.

The location offers the best of country living within commuting distance of Dublin.

The M4 motorway is approximately 6km away at Kilcock with access to the M50, Dublin and the airport. Kilcock train station is also close by.

Tirmoghan is just 2km away with a local primary school and crèche.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €560,000. For more information, contact Michael Wright on 0 1 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com