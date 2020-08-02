Property Watch: Exceptional luxury in Kilcloon near Kildare border
Six-bedroom home: Large family house offers great outdoors living
The home at Kilcloon
A luxurious detached property at Kilcloon, near Maynooth on the Kildare-Meath border, has come on the market for €740,000.
Number 5 Kilcloon Lawns is a detached home of 2,700 sq ft, which sits on a beautiful one-acre site at the end of a quiet residential cul de sac. Beautifully maintained lawns run from front to back with a huge array of mature trees and plants affording total privacy to the homeowner.
Outdoors entertaining
The garden is complete with a large split-level patio and barbecue area, perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining.
The property also includes a large block-built garage (approx. 40 sq.m.) which would easily work as a home gym, workshop or office.
The home itself offers generously proportioned living accommodation with a thoroughly contemporary finish throughout.
The house has an entrance hallway, a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, study, utility room, family room, six double bedrooms including two ensuite and three bathrooms.
Kilcloon Lawns is a hugely sought-after location given its close proximity to all local amenities including the local primary school, crèche, shop and church, all of which are just a short walk away.
Nearby towns include Maynooth (7km) and Dunboyne (10km) and access to Dublin and the airport via the M4 or M3 motorways which are both within a 10-minute drive.
The house is on the market for sale by private treaty with Coonan Property. The guide price is €740,000
Find out more
For further information, please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com.
