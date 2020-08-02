Kildare Property Watch: Top quality tillage near Athy for auction

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are bringing to the market 76 acres of top-quality tillage lands located just outside Athy on the Kildare/Laois border.

The lands are non–residential with no buildings and are located in the townsland of Dunbrin Lower, circa 3.5km from Athy on a local road which connects the town with Carlow (23km) and a range of smaller villages and settlements.

The entire property, which extends to circa 30.8 hectares (76 acres), is all in one division with access off the existing laneway and with frontage onto the local road. It is currently in arable use (winter wheat) with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout. Under the Soils of Co Kildare, they are classified as ‘Fontstown Series’ which are top quality suitable for any number of uses.

Included in the sale are Single Farm Payments to the value of around €6,500.

The Agents are guiding a figure of €900,000 for the property which is for sale by public auction on Friday, August 21, at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge. Contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 for information.