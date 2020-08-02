LATEST: Six new Kildare cases of Covid-19 reported today; 53 nationally

Six new Kildare cases of Covid-19 have been reported in this evening's figures, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. A total of 53 new cases have been confirmed nationwide, bringing the country's total to 26,162.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. The virus death toll stands at 1,763.

Of the new cases today, 27 are men and 26 are women; 80% are under the age of 45; 45 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case; four cases have been identified as community transmission; 25 cases are located in Dublin, 19 in Laois, 6 in Kildare and the remaining 3 are spread across two other counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The source of transmission for over 90% of cases reported today has been identified. This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days.

“However, our five day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with Covid-19.

“People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed. We know how to break the chains of transmission. Let’s stay the course by physically distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.”