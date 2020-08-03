Co Kildare Deaths: Monday, August 3

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Dunne

McAuley Court /Dooley`s Tce., Athy, Kildare



Edward (Eddie) Dunne, McAuley Court and formerly Dooley’s Terrace, Athy, passed peacefully on 31st July, 2020. Predeceased by his brother Paul. Sadly, missed by sister Rose (King), his brothers Patrick and Seamus, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for a maximum of 95 people will take place. Eddie will be reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Athy for family and close friends on Sunday, 2nd August, Funeral Mass on Monday, 3rd August, at 11am at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on https://www.parishofathy.ie/ Monday, the 3rd August, at 11am followed by interment in St. Michael’s (Old) Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (May) Griffin

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Griffin, Elizabeth (May), Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, 31st July, 2020. In her 99th year, passed away, peacefully, at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Christy. Adored mother, grandmother, old nanny, mother-in-law and sister.

May will be sadly missed by her loving and heartbroken children Theresa (Dixon), Christopher, Patrick and Vincent, daughters-in-law Fiona and Philomena, son-in-law Edmund, grandchildren Eimear (Malaysia), Ruth (Australia), Amanda, Amy, Tom, Conor and Orlaith, great-grandchildren Keelan & Aoibhe, sisters Ann and Sally, brother Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle and loving soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew May, Mass is for immediate family only (50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend her funeral but due to these restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support at his time.

The death has occurred of Mary Boland (née Lee)

Piercetown, Kilcock, Meath / Celbridge, Kildare



BOLAND, Mary (née Lee), (Piercetown, Kilcock, Co Meath and formerly Church Road, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) August 2nd, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad, predeceased by her sister Josie and brothers Christy and Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Ronnie and his wife Elaine, family Aaron, Aoife, Declan, Josephine, Ciara, Aisling and Sinead, brothers John and Pat, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Mary’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Marie Farrell (née Crowe)

Bluetown, Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare



Formerly of Celbridge

peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Betty Magorian and aunt of the late Enda. Sadly missed by her loving husband George, son Chris, daughters Mary and Dymphna, son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Orla and Conor, sister Joan, brothers-in-law Leo and John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Marie rest in peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for a maximum of 50 people will take place. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Cross Patrick Cemetery.Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Livestream of Marie's funeral Mass can be viewed on the Allen Parish Facebook page.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Carr

719 Quarry Farm, Athy, Kildare



In the loving care of the nurses and staff of Tallaght University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family.

Rest in Peace

A private repose will be held in Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 4pm on Sunday evening. Removal at 5.30pm on Sunday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday afternoon at 4pm (limited to 95 people). Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Ronan

Melitta Park, Kildare Town, Kildare / Ferns, Wexford



Formerly of Ballyandrew, Ferns, Co. Wexford

Retired army sergeant. Peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Olive and father of the late Patsy and Matthew. Sadly missed by his loving son Patrick, daughters Jackie, Paula and Sharon, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Patrick's Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Monday morning at 11o'clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Esther (Breda) Flynn (née Brennan)

Manchester, England/, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, brothers Paddy and Christy, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday the 6th August (limited to 95 people) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, which will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message in the section marked 'Condolences' below.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Le Chéile Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

The death has occurred of Ursula Hyde (née Hughes)

Bennettsbridge, Athy, Kildare



In the loving care of the staff of Killerig Nursing Home, Carlow. Wife of the Late John. Deeply regretted by her loving son Liam, daughter Maura, sister Sheila (Greene), daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Gordon, grandchildren John, Siobhan, Ken, Colm, Lauren and Colin, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private repose will be held in Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Saturday evening between 6pm and 8pm.

Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Monday the 3rd August (limited to 95 people) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, which will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message in the section marked 'Condolences' below.