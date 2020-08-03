Kill traffic light row rumbles on
No plans for pedestrian crossing
Kill residents protesting in the village in October 2018
There are no plans for a pedestrian crossing in Kill as of yet. The long running campaign for a crossing got another airing at a Naas Municipal District meeting on July 21.
A crossing was installed as a temporary measure during the construction of the M7 widening scheme but was removed last summer, and “there is no current proposal to install a pedestrian crossing”, the councillors were told.
However, when the M7 motorway works are fully completed, a pedestrian and traffic count will be undertaken.
And this will establish whether a need exists for a crossing, and if so, where is the best location for it.
Cllr Anne Breen said a survey was mooted some time ago and the campaign for the crossing started “two or three years ago”. Cllr Carmel Kelly said that a the councillors based in the area had agreed to proceed with cycle lanes from Johnstown to Kill and a crossing forms part of the proposal.
Mayor Fintan Brett expressed fears that a fatal accident could occur and he said even a minor accident on the main road brings high volumes of traffic through Kill. The crossing was put in place in December 2018 following an accident involving a school girl in the village.
But the lights were removed over a year ago after works on the widening of the M7 were completed because KCC felt that would this project would lead to a decrease in the amount of traffic coming through the village. According to Kildare County Council the lights were leased and “are expensive to put in and maintain”.
A local resident said that the community is “bitterly disappointed” and said councillors will be lobbied again to press for the crossing, especially with the planned reopening of the primary school.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on