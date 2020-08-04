Naas court: '15 seconds of madness, five stitches in the head'

A man, 47, who headbutted the door of his ex-partner’s home told Naas District Court he had to receive five stitches afterwards.

The man was prosecuted for damaging property at a Newbridge residential estate on September 24, 2018.

Sgt Brian Jacob recalled the defendant was highly agitated and aggressive.

Sgt Jacob also said the man has no previous convictions.

In court the defendant described the incident as “15 seconds of madness, five stitches in the head.”

The man is separated and solicitor Matt Byrne said he was very frustrated because he wasn’t allowed to see his children.

He said the defendant had held down a job for a long period but a bad accident over a year ago meant that he has not yet returned to work.

“I’m very confident you won’t see him in court again,” Mr Byrne told the court.

The defendant was fined €200.