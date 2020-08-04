Naas Men’s Shed back in business with Covid-19 lean-to

Naas Men’s Shed has reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown — but with a difference.

A perspex and timber lean-to has been built on the side of the Shed’s premises at the Dublin Road, which will enable social distancing.

The addition of this construction means that members can sit outside with a tea or coffee, chat and listen to music.

The social element is as important a part of the Men’s Shed movement as other activities in which they engage, such as woodwork or construction.

The Naas Men’s Shed members are delighted to be returning after it was closed during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to the group’s chairman Norman Farragher.

The construction of the extension cost in the region of €1,200, and the group received a cheque from Life Credit Union for €500 towards the build.

The official opening of the lean-to took place last Thursday morning week with Nicola Smyth, head of business development for Life CU.

The new lean-to at Naas Mens Shed