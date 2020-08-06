Kildare food firm temporarily shuts down after 80 workers test positive for Covid-19

A food factory in Co Kildare has suspended all processing operations following confirmation of 80 Covid-19 cases.



O’Brien Fine Foods has confirmed that the company suspended all processing operations at its Timahoe facility as of 9pm last night.

A statement said:

"In recent days, an employee presented with Covid-19 symptoms. In line with our procedures, we immediately isolated the individual and initiated a test.

"Results received on 30 July confirmed that the person had tested positive for Covid-19 which, at that juncture, was our third confirmed case.

"We initiated engagement with the Health Service Executive (HSE) and took what we believe was the most responsible decision to test all employees which was coordinated by the HSE and a private provider to expediate testing.





"Of 243 tests completed, 80 have been confirmed as positive for Covid-19. Of the 80 confirmed, the level of asymptomatic infectivity appears to be very high. We are completing testing of a further 42 employees today.

"Those who have tested positive have been advised to isolate as per the official guidance and full risk assessment and contract tracing procedures are underway. All close contacts of those affected are being notified, advised to self-isolate and to contact their GP.

"We continue to assist, protect and support our team whom we engage with on a daily and regular basis and we maintain active engagement with customers and suppliers."