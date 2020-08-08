Interiors: Easy weekend design projects

This week I thought it would be great to share a few simple design updates that you can easily complete in a couple of hours to enhance your existing interior. These budget friendly ideas are simple, stylish and not time intensive.

Update your cabinet hardware

Updating your cabinets with new hardware can really enhance your room. Areas to consider are kitchen cabinets, bathroom furniture and bedroom furniture. Consider updating drawer pulls, handles, doorknobs, etc and choose those that feel comfortable in your hands as they need to be ergonomic as well as look great. There are an array of finishes and colours to consider, such as polished, matt, chrome, stainless steel, gold, brass, nickel, bronze and painted finishes.

Style your shelves

Firstly, you probably need to declutter your existing shelves. Then think about their composition, carefully choosing your favourite pieces, and showcase them in a creative manner on your shelves. Things to consider are vertical interest, texture, colour and form. Suggested items might include vases, books displayed vertically or horizontally, flower arrangements, candles, bowels, picture frames, ornaments from your travels etc.

Add some greenery and fresh flowers

Bring the outdoors in with some beautiful greenery or floral arrangements. Consider a centerpiece for a dining table and smaller arrangements for coffee tables and side tables. Even one stem in a petite vase can add interest to a small table such as a bedside table or bathroom vanity.

Update your bed linen

To create an instant revamp for your bedroom, consider changing your duvet cover and bed linen, opting for Egyptian cotton if possible. For additional depth and texture, you can add some new throws and scatter cushions for a stylish update.

Add a rug

Rugs are an amazing tool to help zone an open plan room, in addition to adding warmth. Whether you opt for a neutral or colourful rug it will have a positive impact on your space. Areas to consider are under a dining table, in a bedroom, living room, a runner on a landing or even an outdoor rug if you have an outdoor seating area.

Change your light fitting

A remarkably simple way to add an instant update to a room is to update your light fittings. For a simple update, choose a new shade for an existing ceiling light. There are plenty of shade sizes available so it can also be nice to change your bedside table lamps too, so they coordinate with your ceiling light shade. If you would like something more ornate there are plenty of easy fit pendant options that do not require an electrician.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.