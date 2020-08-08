Kildare Animals in Need: Microchip to the rescue!

Smartie is one of our rescue terriers who was rehomed earlier this year. About two weeks ago while out for a walk, he slipped his harness to chase a fox and disappeared. His owners were distraught and went everywhere to look for him but without success.

Luckily for Smartie and his family, he was found after being missing for a week. A lady cyclist saw him, injured, wet and very hungry, and walked with him under one arm while pushing her bike, in order to take him to her vet.

It so happened that it was the same vet as Smartie’s family uses and he was recognised and his owner contacted through his microchip number. Sadly, he had a very bad leg injury and had to have his leg amputated — but his family are so very grateful to have him back. We wish him well with his recovery and hopefully he will not be so keen to chase a fox in future. Although, even with three legs and with a terrier’s personality, he will be well able to chase!

Second Bazaar

After the success of the KWWSPCA’s fundraising bazaar in July, it is holding another one on Sunday, August 16, from 12 midday to 3pm at the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter, Athgarvan, W12 EV60.

There will be stalls selling cakes, plants, clothes, shoes, accessories, books, bric a brac, small items of furniture, items for your pets, DVDs and lots more.

Everyone is welcome; entry is free and there is plenty of free parking.

The whole event will be in the open air and we will be following the Government and HSE guidelines regarding health and safety provisions.

It will not be possible to visit the dogs in the Shelter that day and we ask you not to bring your own dogs.

NOAH’S ARK - €2 SALE

The KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop in Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, will be continuing its €2 sale all this week. All clothes and shoes are being sold at just €2. Come along to pick up a bargain.

The shop is in Cutlery Road, opposite the side entrance to the Whitewater Shopping Centre (where Boots is), and is open Mondays to Saturdays from 10.30am – 5pm.

DOG OF THE WEEK – BENNETT

(Last week’s Kitten of the Week, Geronimo, has found a new home.)

Bennett is looking for a home. He’s a lovely, affectionate and friendly dog who is always delighted when anyone comes to say hello or take him for a walk.

He is a young lurcher, who is about one to two years old. He loves his walks and is very good on the lead. He also loves playing with a ball and playing with the lurcher with whom he shares his run and night time kennel. We think he is house trained.

His ideal home is one where he will get plenty of walking and as such he won’t do well in a home where he doesn’t get a lot of exercise nor would he like a home where he would be left on his own for long periods of time.

He would need to go to a home that has a secure garden and also has space for him to run around. He is not suitable for a home with cats, but gets on well with other dogs. Bennett is neutered and microchipped (9722742999126110) and is fully vaccinated. If you would be interested in offering Bennett a home, please email kwwspcadogrehoming@gmail.com or call 087 1279835 to request a pre adoption form.

We ask for a minimum rehoming donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset veterinary and other costs and a dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption.

Helpline: 87 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie