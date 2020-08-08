Property Watch: Renovation or development investment potential in Leixlip

Hillford House, a period-style residence in Leixlip on approximately one acre, has come on the market with Coonan Property. The large site, which is convenient to bustling Leixlip offers huge scope to a developer — alternatively, the house, which is in need of restoration and renovation, could make a stunning residence.

On the Maynooth side of the town, Hillford House is set within very mature grounds. The private, tree lined site contains approximately one acre of land which includes outbuildings and the impressive house itself.

Set over three levels, the property extends to approximately 3,355 sq.ft.(312 sq.m.) and once given the renovation and rejuvenations it needs, would make a beautiful home. Alternatively, given the size of the lot, there is excellent developmental prospects subject to planning with the zoning objective for ‘residential’ in place.

The propert has direct access to the Maynooth Road and both the M4 and M50 are minutes away.

Selling agent Will Coonan said, “The chance to invest in this kind of potential does not come along every day.

“Its positon beside Louisa Bridge train station and Intel adds an extra element of attraction”.

The property is for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €825,000.

For more details, please contact Will Coonan of Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or willc@coonan.com.