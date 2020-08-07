Property Watch: Dunlavin country living on market for €549,000

Hatfield House, stable yard and 10.6 acres of land at Usk, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow, is on the market for €549,000.

The property is located 1.5 miles off the main Dublin/Carlow road on the county’s border with Kildare, and has easy access to the M9.

The home itself is a dormer residence in excellent condition, extending to around 200 sq m of accommodation.

It has a charming country feel while remaining well proportioned with high ceilings and ample room for family living and country life.

The large light-filled kitchen with study has country style fitted units and a solid fuel Stanley range and beamed ceiling. The cosy living room opens out to a larger family room with solid wood floors and sliding doors to the rear courtyard.

The five bedrooms currently have a variety of uses, with two bedrooms en-suite making this house extremely versatile depending on your requirements.

The boot room with shower to the rear of the house keeps mucky clothes and boots at bay. An enclosed courtyard to the rear of the property offers secure space for dogs and provides access to the stables.

The lands comprise of 10.6 acres of good quality land with views stretching across to the Wicklow mountains and backing on to Hatfield fox covert. They are laid out in paddocks, fully fenced.

The property has a large sand arena, with the yard comprising a stable block, outbuildings and a large hay barn.

Make an appointment

Viewing is by appointment only with selling agent JP&M Doyle of Blessington. Contact 045 865568 or email blessington@jpmdoyle.ie for more information.