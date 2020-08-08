Motoring review: The new Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4

Following on from the success of their amazing 3008 SUV in petrol and diesel engine guise, Peugeot has launched the new 3008 Hybrid4 plug-in hybrid model to much acclaim.

The most powerful road-going Peugeot ever, the new 3008 Hybrid4 boasts four-wheel drive and a combined 300bhp, yet it emits just 29g CO2/km and consumed as little as 1.3-litres of fuel for every 100kms driven on a combined driving cycle when tested under strict new WLTP (Real World Driving) standards.

With more than 700,000 vehicles sold since its launch in 2016, the success story of the Peugeot 3008 SUV (a former European and Irish Car of the Year winner), takes a new dimension with the powerful Hybrid4 version.

Travelling up to 59km in 100% electric mode and capable of sprinting from 0- 100km/h in just 5.9 seconds, the 3008 Hybrid4 consists of two electric motors paired with a 197bhp, 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine to deliver a hefty maximum output of 300bhp and 520Nm of torque, and means Peugeot’s family SUV is fast, as well as potentially very frugal.

The electric unit at the front is coupled to an eight-speed e-EAT8 electronic-automatic gearbox, while a second electric motor is fitted to the rear axle.

The battery capacity is 13.2kWh and charging is easy and fast. A full charge can be done in just 105 minutes when using a Wallbox (7.4kW). Built on Peugeot’s efficient EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) platform, high levels of comfort are preserved, even with the fitment of the batteries.

Four wheel drive mode provides improved traction on slippery roads or difficult terrain, which results is flawless grip in all conditions.

Test Car

My test car was a new Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 GT model, which was finished in elegant Magnetic Blue metallic paint, with 19” ‘Washington’ two-tone alloy wheels for maximum visual impact. Standard GT equipment is hugely impressive, with key features such as electric memory driver’s seat with multi-point massage function, full grain leather seating, 3D satellite navigation with voice control, adaptive cruise control, lane positioning assist, panoramic opening glass roof, full LED headlights, LED foglights, and LED scrolling front indicators, along with many more comfort, convenience, safety and infotainment features.

I found my test car to be impressively engaging on the open road, with little body lean to speak of, while the suspension does an excellent job of softening pitted tarmac and soaking up potholes. The car is also easy to drive around town, while it is impressively quiet and well mannered on the motorway.

Verdict, Pricing & Warranty

Overall, the new Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 is a strikingly-designed, fast, efficient and practical family SUV, which drives every bit as good as it looks.

Pricing for the new 3008 Hybrid4 starts at €37,995 (2WD Allure model), with my test car specification priced at €49,400 (ex-works). A comprehensive 5-year/100,000km Peugeot warranty comes as standard, along with an eight -year/160,000km hybrid battery warranty, and a three-year roadside assistance package for total peace of mind motoring.

Contact Conlans Peugeot, Rathangan, at 045 524345.