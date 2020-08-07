LATEST: 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Another 35 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today - out of a daily total of 98 new cases.

Much of the spike in the Kildare figures can be attributed to outbreaks in processing plants in Naas, Kildare town and Timahoe.

A further lockdown for Kildare, Laois and Offaly is expected to be put in place as of midnight tonight.

A further four patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. There has now been a total of 1,772 coronavirus deaths in Ireland.

Of the 98 cases confirmed today (as of midnight last night), 57 are men and 38 are women; 68% are under 45 years of age; 67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; four cases have been identified as community transmission; some 35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).

There is now a total of 26,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

RISK FACTORS FOR COVID-19

· Distance – the risk of getting Covid-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting Covid-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Know the symptoms of Covid-19

They are:

· a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

· a cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

· shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

· loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

· flu like symptoms