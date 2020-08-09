Property Watch: Period house with gate lodge on 15 acres near Durrow for €525,000

Belmont House, at Cullahill, Co Laois, is a history-filled four-bedroom period property with a gate lodge, set on 15 acres of parkland, just a short drive from Durrow. It is on the market with Savills for €525,000.

The property is set back from the road and is approached through two mature limestone piers with wrought iron gates, which open to a sweeping driveway. The tree lined avenue leads to an imposing period residence surrounded by gardens and parkland.

Belmont House was built c.1860 and is a detached two-storey property beneath a double-pitched slate roof with nap rendered chimney stacks. Belmont House is quite striking in appearance with the external period features including a loggia to the front, canted bay windows and advanced end bays, nap rendered walls, Lancet-arch window openings with limestone sills and sash windows.

The detail and finishes are notable internally with the accommodation layout being suitable for both modern day family living and entertaining. Prominent internal period features have been retained including Victorian tiled floors, fireplaces, cornicing, architraves, sash and case windows, shutters and ceiling roses. The accommodation is approached through a light-filled hall which leads to the two main reception rooms to the front of the house and a further two reception rooms to the rear.

The bedroom accommodation is laid out on the first floor and comprises four bedrooms in total.

The master bedroom suite is an impressive and well-proportioned room with large windows that capture the spectacular views of the rural countryside. It includes a walk-in-wardrobe and bathroom.

While the accommodation could benefit from some modernising, the property has been well cared for by the current owners, who have lived there for 32 years, with the drawing room and library being particularly well presented.

Garden

The house is centrally positioned within stunning garden grounds, which are partially enclosed with wonderful mature trees. The garden is mainly laid to lawn and includes areas with shrubs and flowering plants which offer colour, year round.

The south facing garden area, adjacent to the sunroom, has a large lawned area along with herbaceous borders, rose and shrub beds, fruit trees, a pond, a green house and an area with soft fruit bushes.

Gate Lodge and outbuildings

A charming detached, two-storey lodge cottage of traditional construction is situated at the main estate entrance and comprises kitchen with oil-fired traditional Rayburn, sitting room with open fire, bath room and two double bedrooms upstairs.

The lodge is a beautiful stone structure beneath a pitched slated roof. It is situated around a beautiful mature garden. The property is ideal for guest or au pair accommodation or to use as an income-producing asset.

A feature of the property are the impressive traditional outbuildings that connect to the rear of the house. A beautiful old stone wall lies parallel to the outbuildings creating an attractive courtyard which is laid to lawn. The outbuildings contain multiple stores, garages, stables and a loft and can be used for storage in their current form or converted to accommodation subject to the necessary planning permission.

Grounds

The grounds extend to about six hectares / 15 acres of productive grassland, which lies within a single block and is divided into three divisions by mature hedging, post and wire fencing and attractive stone walls. The land is gently undulating and has a separate private entrance off the L1558 through a large gate, suitable for heavy machinery. There is a clear, defined boundary between Belmont House and the neighbouring lands and property.

For more information or an appointment to view, contact Savills on 1 618 1775 or email country@savills.ie.