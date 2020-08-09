LATEST: 19 new Covid-19 cases in County Kildare today

Nineteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today. Some 68 new cases were diagnosed nationally, according to this evening's statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,772 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and 26,712 cases.

Of the cases notified today, 37 are men and 31 are women; 82% are under 45 years of age; 41 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; two cases have been identified as community transmission; 19 cases are located in Kildare, 17 in Dublin, 15 in Offaly, 12 in Laois and 5 in Donegal.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We continue to see cases linked to the outbreaks in counties where additional public health measures have been introduced. This was expected and we will continue to monitor closely.

“From tomorrow face coverings will be mandatory in retail and other indoor settings like hairdressers, cinemas and museums. We know that most people are already wearing face coverings and we hope to see even greater uptake over the coming days.

“Time and again people have shown their willingness to follow public health guidance in the interest of protecting each other from this disease. Wearing a face covering is just one more way in which people can demonstrate their solidarity with one another as we seek to suppress the spread of Covid-19.”