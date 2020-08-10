Rebranded Vincent de Paul shops in Naas are open for business

Two of Naas’ most popular charity shops have been rebranded.

The St Vincent de Paul operates the outlets at Friary Road and the nearby Friary Road business park.

The clothing shop opened 2009, followed two years later by the furniture outlet, to provide much needed funding to SVDP to support the less well off in the community. The shops' success meant the support was broadened to provide educational support - to those that can't otherwise afford to go to college. The SVDP also assists local schools.

It offers quality furniture to people who cannot afford to buy new – together with people looking for bargain prices in fitting out their homes.

The items on sale include suites, beds, lockers, all types of tables, chairs, mirrors, pictures , dressers and lots more. SVDP in Naas relies on volunteers.

“We’re very grateful and we'd be delighted to hear from anyone willing to help out in any way to allow us to continue to provide this invaluable service and in turn help the people who need it most,” said a SVDP rep.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the furniture shop 045-899453 or clothes shop 045-866111.