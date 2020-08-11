Naas Hospital Covid-19 outbreak: SIPTU holds emergency talks with management

An emergency meeting took place today between SIPTU representatives, representing some Naas Hospital workers, and management following an outbreak of Covid-19.

A cleaner is reported to have tested positive for the virus in recent days. One case has been confirmed on a ward at the hospital, which has now closed to new admissions. Patients on the ward are continuing their treatments while staff identified as close contacts are self-isolating.

SIPTU organiser John Hubbard said: “SIPTU representatives held an emergency meeting with management to discuss our members concerns over a number of reported Covid-19 cases among staff at the hospital. Management stated that public health protocols are being followed at the hospital, that an Outbreak Control Team is testing and contact tracing potential cases, and that engagement with the union will continue regularly."

He added: “This reported outbreak is a stark reminder that as a community, we all must remain vigilant and continue to play our part in supporting all workers on the frontline by adhering to national Covid-19 guidelines.”