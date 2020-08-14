LATEST: Details of supports for Kildare businesses affected by second Covid-19 lockdown

Initial details have been released of supports that will be put in place for Kildare, Laois and Offaly - the three counties that were locked down for a second time last Friday.

The Minister for Public Expenditure confirmed to Kildare North TD James Lawless this morning that the following supports are being put in place.

- A top up of 20% on the Restart Grant Plus Scheme

- €7.5m in funding will be ringfenced for the counties from the Sustaining Enterprise Fund (through Enterprise Ireland & LEOs, a combination of repayable and non repayable funding).

- €1m for the Local Enterprise Offices, in conjunction with local Chambers of Commerce, to support micro enterprises.

- €1m for Fáilte Ireland to undertake a promotional campaign in the three counties

- A dedicated helpline for businesses to assist them in accessing various supports.

"I'd like to thank County Kildare Chamber and all the many local businesses who engaged with me on suggestions for this package and to thank the government for their support," said Deputy Lawless.