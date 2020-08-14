Kildare Heritage Week starts this Saturday - lots to do online and offline

Many Kildare's annual Heritage Week events have unfortunately been cancelled due to Covid-19 - but there's plenty of free local and online activities in which to take part. Heritage Week starts tomorrow, Saturday, August 15, and runs until Sunday, August 23.

It will be marked locally by a series of heritage projects developed by groups across Kildare . Details of the 31 Kildare projects are available at www.heritageweek.ie. People should be aware online booking will be required for many events.

Local heritage groups and organisers, families and communities across the country have developed projects around this year’s theme of ‘Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage’. The theme is designed to promote the sharing of experience and knowledge, while ensuring the country’s heritage is more inclusive than ever in restricted times.

Here are some of the Kildare Heritage Week projects:

“If These Walls Could Talk”- Webinar

Behind the stone walls of the long standing workhouse are stories untold. On August 20th at 7.00pm, join the General Paints Group for a webinar where local historian, Cathi Fleming, will be speaking of the construction of the workhouse; a day in the life in the workhouse; the lesser known history of Celbridge hosting Belgian refugees; the building's life as an infirmary; and finally the modern usage of this incredible building.



“Exploring Buildings of Ireland; Cork, Kildare, Laois and Offaly”

In partnership with the Buildings of Ireland Charitable Trust the IAA will present a short series of Lectures exploring the most recent contents in the Buildings of Ireland Series.

This year, projects for National Heritage Week have embraced a variety of digital and online formats, providing innovative ways to explore Ireland’s diverse heritage - from online talks and exhibitions, to virtual tours, podcasts, videos and blogs. This focus brings communities together by allowing the public to discover and explore national heritage treasures from their own homes.



“Bee Keeping live”

Due to the pandemic, North Kildare Beekeepeers' Association are bringing beekeeping online like never before! On the Saturday, 15th August they will be hosting a Live Pollinator Walk with experts in honeybee and other pollinators. North Kildare Beekeepers will get a look through the plants and pollinators available that day with live feedback via the messages function.

Virtual tour of heritage and historical sites in Milltown

This virtual tour of the village will feature: the beautiful church with all its history, including famine pot and remembrance garden; the heritage centre which is full of artefacts and old documents relating to the area; the old Mill which gave Milltown its name; pollards town fen and the infamous canal bank walks; and new addition to the village this year - a beautiful replicate of an old mill wheel.



Managing your community garden for pollinators

In a world where pollinators are threatened by manicured lawns, the Irish Peatland Conservation Council is investigating an alternative cost and time effective method of enhancing the numbers of pollinators in your garden through various management regimes. The project aims to understand the link between grassland management and pollinator biodiversity. In an online video that will be shared through the website (www.ipcc.ie) and social media accounts of the Irish Peatland Conservation Council, find out the preparation process, methodology and pollinator friendly plants.

“Given the Covid-19 restrictions on group meetings, this year provides a great opportunity to explore the heritage of Kildare from the comfort of your own home. People can also travel digitally to events in other counties and enjoy heritage across the country” says Bridget Loughlin, heritage officer with Kildare County Council.



For more information on Heritage Week events near you, and events happening online, visit www.heritageweek.ie