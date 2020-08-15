Animals In Need: Open-air bazaar postponed due to new Covid-19 lockdown

Due to the new Government restrictions, the KWWSPCA has postponed its next open air bazaar that was due to be held on Sunday, 16 August.

We hope to be able to reschedule it for some time in September instead.

SPAY AND NEUTER YOUR CATS – EVEN THE WILD ONES!

A lot of cats are going missing at the moment and many others are being found. It is the time of year when cats love to go wandering, and the females often return home ‘in the family way’! Although they mostly come home, others are lost forever. If a cat is spayed (female cat) or neutered (male cat), they are much less likely to go wandering. Most importantly, they will also not produce more, often unwanted, kittens!

If you are feeding a wild cat on a regular basis, this cat is your responsibility and also needs to be taken to a vet. The KWWSPCA can help with the trapping of a wild cat, if the ‘owner’ is unable to do so, and get it to a vet. We do, however, need the ‘owner’ to cover the cost of the veterinary treatment.

DOG OF THE WEEK – JULIE

Lovely Julie is an older, small greyhound who would love a happy home where she could just relax and enjoy her retirement.

Julie has the sweetest temperament; she is really affectionate and just craves company. She is at her happiest when she is with humans, loves her walks and adores couches and soft beds.

All Julie wants out of life is love and we think she truly deserves it after her tough life so far. It’s always incredible how affectionate and loving these amazing dogs are.

Poor Julie bears some of the battle scars of her former life. She also has a cataract in one eye meaning that the vision in that eye is blurred. We think she has had pups at some stage too.

Yet she’s a beautiful dog, joyful when she sees you and ecstatic to be with you. The person who adopts Julie will be a lucky person indeed.

Julie is neutered, vaccinated and chipped (972274000277086, origin Ireland). If you would like to express an interest in Julie please email kwwspcadogrehoming@gmail.com to request a pre adoption form or call 087 1279835.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses, a dog collar tag and licence are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden with high surrounds is a must. We don’t think Julie should be rehomed with a small dog and she cannot be rehomed where there are cats.

More about us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

