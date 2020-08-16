Summer sandals to help you rediscover the joy of dressing up

During lockdown, we lounged around in sweatpants, hoodies and PJs, accessorising our casual outfits with trainers or flip flops whenever we ventured out of the house (which wasn’t all that often).

At first, we loved it. Not having to decide on a different outfit to wear to work every day meant one less thing to worry about, at a time when even the calmest people’s anxiety levels were on the rise. But gradually, we started to miss getting dolled up, and found ourselves gazing longingly at the sparkly dresses and shiny shoes languishing in our wardrobes.

Now everything’s opening up and summer holidays – even if it’s a staycation – are a possibility, it’s time to embrace the joy of dressing up once more, and that means one essential item (well, two): high heels.

So, what’s on trend in the footwear department for summer 2020? In keeping with the feeling of renewed optimism after a challenging year so far, it’s all about strappy sandals in pretty pastels and paintbox brights.

This season’s hottest heels are indebted to stylish eras of the past, with Eighties slingbacks and Nineties mules making a comeback, but with flared heels and sleek lines, there’s nothing throwback about these chic shoes.

If you’re not quite ready to don sky-high heels yet, don’t worry, there are plenty of gorgeous kitten- and block-heeled sandals to cater to your desires.

On the other hand, if it’s height you’re after, there are some fabulous Seventies-inspired platforms in jewel tones that will elevate any outfit.

Get ready to stride out in style with seven of the best high heels for summer…

1. Dune Marta Ecru Triple Strap Sandals, €40 (was €100)

2. Hobbs Limited Edition Billie Leather Kitten Heel Sandals in Pink, €165

3. Marks and Spencer Collection Leather Snake Print Slingback Shoes, €19 (were €65)

4. Dorothy Perkins Pink Saucy Heeled Sandals, €24 (were €42)

5. Next Blue Strappy Sandals, €40

6. Topshop Nutmeg Yellow Flare Heel Mules, €26 (was €44)

7. Wallis Green Slingback Peep Toe Heels, €28 (were €60)