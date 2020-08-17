Gardai warn Kildare shoppers that opportunistic fraudsters are going contactless

AS more and more people use contactless debit and credit cards to pay for goods and services, gardai are appealing to people to keep their cards secure.

In recent weeks, gardai have received several complaints relating to the unauthorised use of contactless cards which had been lost or stolen.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the limit for contactless cards was increased in recent months from €30 to €50.

“Opportunistic fraudsters have carried out unauthorised transactions with these misplaced cards by tapping the cards in shops. Please ensure you cancel your cards immediately if you have misplaced it. Do not wait a few days to see if it turns up, especially nowadays where you do not require the PIN number,” said Garda Nathan Crehan.