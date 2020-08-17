Kildare Property: Three-bed house on market in Prosperous for €165,000

2760 Corra Choill Parc, Prosperous, Co Kildare. W91 F77E — An excellent opportunity to purchase a three-bedroom terraced house with rear garden area.

Sick of renting or just want to invest? Then this home could be the property for you!

It is affordable, it is located in a cul-de-sac in a small mature development.

Location is key and is a great asset for any home, a few minutes stroll will take you to Prosperous village which benefits from schools, shops, church and a host of further amenities.

For those that commute into Dublin city centre, Sallins train station is a short drive away, where the Arrow train will take you to the heart of Dublin. Clane, Naas, Kilcock, Maynooth are also easily accessible by car.

Major supermarkets such as Tesco, Supervalu, Lidi, Aldi are only a few minutes drive away.

The property

Downstairs, this home consists of a main entrance hallway which has been newly painted and has tiled flooring, a kitchen/dining area with a solid fuel stove and tiled flooring, a newly painted living room with wooden flooring and an open feature fireplace.

Upstairs there is a main bathroom with a shower/cubicle, two double bedrooms and one single bedroom.

This property will require updating such as the heating system, whereby grants are available from the seai.ie website.

It is not directly overlooked to the rear and it boasts a generous sized rear garden for those long summer evening barbecues.

This home is definitely one to consider! AMV (Advised Market Value): €165,000. BER Rating : F

Contact Sharon Nolan of Nolan Properties Sales & Rentals on 045 855820.