€50,000 on offer in Croí Laighean fund for Kildare organisations

Croí Laighean Credit Union is proud to announce the launch of their 2020 Community Fund which will provide €50,000. 2020 marks the fourth year of the Community Fund which gives money back to the local community on behalf of the CU and its members.

By the end of this year, the Fund will have provided almost €200,000 back to the local community and over 100 voluntary organisations will have benefited directly from it.

Speaking at the launch of the Community Fund, Joanne Shelley, head of marketing at Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “We are proud of our Community Fund and the support it allows us give to local clubs and organisations. We’ve seen first-hand the positive impact it can have.

“2020 has been a difficult year for many voluntary organisations. The Covid-19 restrictions have meant that many fundraising events that organisations rely on for funding, have not been able to go ahead. We hope to see as many of those organisations apply to the Fund so that we can support them”.

Beneficiaries

Theresa O’Neill, community fund co-ordinator at Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “Over the years we have worked with all types of groups across the community from GAA, soccer and rugby clubs to Meals On Wheels; Men’s and Women’s Sheds; youth clubs; first responders; parish groups; playgrounds; martial arts; snooker clubs and many, many more.”

Theresa continued: “The fund is open now until Friday, August 28 2020 and we urge any voluntary group interested in funding to complete and submit an application form. Don’t wait, apply today!”

To apply, complete and submit an application online at www.clcu.ie/ commfund2020 or visit any of our branches for an application form.

All applicants will receive feedback by end of September and the Community Fund recipients will be announced thereafter.

Seven branches

Croí Laighean Credit Union now has over 38,000 Members in its Common Bond which stretches from Rhode, Co Offaly in the West to Leixlip, Co Kildare in the East.

It now has seven branches in Edenderry, Coill Dubh, Clane, Leixlip, Carbury, Allenwood, and Prosperous.