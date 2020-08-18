LATEST: 48 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

48 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare this evening, with one death from the virus nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland today. There is now a total of 27,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of today's cases, 76 are men and 111 are women; 75% are under 45 years of age; 75 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 14 cases have been identified as community transmission.

48 cases are in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, 38 in Tipperary, 20 in Limerick, 7 in Clare and the rest of the 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we learn to live with this disease, we need to strike a balance between enjoying our lives and behaving responsibly. By reducing our social contacts and following the public health advice we can suppress this virus.

“To keep our shops, hotels, restaurants and sporting activities open, we need every household to play it’s part and every workplace and organisation to provide a safe environment so that we can protect our loved ones, safeguard the most vulnerable, protect our health services and ensure children get back to school in the coming weeks.”

A raft of new measures were put in place today, effective immediately, to try halt the spread of the virus.