Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl urges winding up of Oireachtas Golf Society, which hosted controversial Clifden dinner

Kildare TD and Ceann Comhairle Ó Fearghaíl has urged that the Oireachtas Golf Society, which hosted the controversial dinner in Clifden on Wednesday, attended by over 80 people, to wind up its operations.

Deputy Ó Fearghaíl today wrote to the secretary of the golf society, his office said in a statement this evening.

The Ceann Comhairle said in the statement: “While recognising that the Golf Society operates independently of the Oireachtas I write to suggest that, in the aftermath of this week’s events in Clifden, the society as it is currently structured and named be wound up as a matter of urgency.

He added: “This, I believe, is a necessary action for the society in the aftermath of this week’s events. The event has seriously undermined and damaged public confidence in the Oireachtas and in what I hope is our mutual commitment to public health and to the people we serve.”