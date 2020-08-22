Animals In Need: Safeguard your pet against thieves

With dog theft on the increase and designer (mixed breed) and pedigree pups selling at extortionate prices from unscrupulous breeders, we advise that everyone is extremely vigilant with their pets.

We have heard of people simply walking up to dog owners, taking the lead, and walking away. This can be a particular danger if a young person or child is walking a dog, and if it happens, it is particularly traumatic for any child involved.

Please don’t leave dogs unattended in gardens or tied up outside shops. Watch for anything unusual that could earmark your home for potential dog thieves such as coloured ribbons, chalk marks or paint splotches on your gates or front wall. Please ensure that your pet is microchipped and registered.

If you have purchased a pet from a ‘breeder’, do NOT just take their word that the animal is chipped. Many are not. Dogs that have been microchipped are regularly not transferred to the ownership of their new families.

If a dog is found which is still registered to a breeder, we have found, more often than not, that the breeder has no record of the new owner’s contact details and therefore the animal cannot be reunited.

If you are unsure whether your dog is microchipped and registered, this can be checked by a vet.

OPEN AIR BAZAAR IN SUPPORT OF THE KWWSPCA

Unfortunately, the KWWSPCA Open Air Bazaar that was due to be held last Sunday, had to be postponed due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, but we hope to reschedule it for some time in September.

LOVELY IMALI HAS HAD HER KITTENS

Imali is a semi-wild cat that was just about to produce her kittens, when she came into the care of the KWWSPCA. She was fostered by our animal welfare officer and very soon after produced three healthy kittens.

She decided the best place to give birth was behind a toilet in the house, so the kittens have been christened Loo, Loois and Looloo! Mother and babies are doing well.

Imali will be neutered when the time is right and she has a home to go to. She will still be an outside, semi-wild cat, but she will be fed regularly and be allowed to roam, and will not be producing any more kittens.

The kittens will be looking for homes when they are 8 weeks old. Please get your cat neutered — male or female —and stop the production of so many unwanted kittens.

DOG OF LAST WEEK — JULIE

Great news, our lovely older greyhound, Julie, who was our ‘Dog of the Week’ last week, has gone to a new forever home and we are delighted for her.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

