LATEST: 36 new cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare

A further 36 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today in County Kildare, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. There have been 156 cases nationwide, and two deaths.

Of today's cases, 81 are men and 75 are women, and 71% are under 45. Some 68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 15 cases have been identified as community transmission. 55 cases are in Dublin, 36 in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, 9 in Limerick, 7 in Kilkenny, 6 in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than six visitors, from no more than three households, to your home. It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”